Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Garden To Table Dinner Party – Summer Edition

$75 per person.

Join Yew Dell for the second in this series of seasonal, small dinner parties hosted in all the coolest places around Yew Dell’s gardens and grounds. This intimate experience with garden inspired passed appetizers, small plates, craft cocktails, and sweet treats, will all be curated and created by Chef Mike Ross. And this guy is as pumped up about awesome, fresh, local food as some of us plant geeks are about Himalayan blue poppies—and that’s saying’ something. Only 40 seats are available for this exclusive event, so get your group together and lock up a spot.

Ticket includes food and two cocktail tickets.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar