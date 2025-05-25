× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Garden To Table Dinner Party

Garden To Table Dinner Party

$75 per person.

Up for a dinner party your friends will be talking about all summer long? Join us for the first in this series of seasonal, small diner parties hosted in all the coolest little places around Yew Dell’s gardens and grounds. This unique, intimate experience with passed appetizers, small plates, craft cocktails and sweet treats will all be curated and created by our own Chef Mike Ross. And this guy is as pumped up about awesome, fresh, local food as some of us plant geeks are about Himalayan blue poppies – and that’s sayin’ something. Only 40 spots will be made available for this inaugural event so get your group together and lock up a spot.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org