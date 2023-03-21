Gardening for Wildlife – Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Gardening for Wildlife – In-Person Workshop

Gardening for Wildlife – In-Person Workshop

$40 - $50 per person

Whether it's butterflies, bees, birds, or other wildlife, garden plant selection can have a huge impact on what you attract to your garden as well as how your garden supports the animals around us. In this class, Margaret Shea, owner of Dropseed Native Plant Nursery, will help participants work through the process of picking the right plant for the right place for local wildlife. Come early and enjoy the gardens from 5 – 6 p.m. before the class gets started.

Ticket includes a plant from our nursery to begin – or enhance – your garden space.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/