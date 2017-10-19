Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers at the Opry

Grand Ole Opry 2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, Tennessee

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will be back Performing at the World Famous Grand Ole Opry Oct.19.2017 Mark Your Calendars and Tell Everyone You Know! If The Grand Ole Opry ain't already enough reason to make you excited then the fact that this show will be one of the largest and most amazing shows to ever grace the hallowed boards of the Grand Ole Opry Stage will...WHY?... Because of who this show (which will include over 100 of the World's top performing artists) will Represent and Pay Tribute to. It will Honor one of the most Legendary and Influential Bluegrass, Country, Gospel, and Old-time Music Performers of all time... None other than Dr. Ralph Stanley!!!!

Dr. Ralph started hiring Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers to perform at his festival in the early 1980's. Gary says "Ralph has always been a great friend and mentor to me" and "Myself and all the Kentucky Ramblers are very Honored to have been one of the first artists considered to be a part in such a wonderful lineup for a great cause!"

For more information visit brewgrass.com

