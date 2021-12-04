× Expand NA Gatewood Masquerade Ball

Gatewood Masquerade Ball

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the nostalgic Light-Up La Grange! Ticket price includes gourmet hors d’oeuvres, dancing and entertainment, open bar, and our special guest: Expert Historian and Celebrity Mixologist...The Victorian Bartender! He will be demonstrating and serving 4 exciting pre-prohibition cocktails: Smoking Bishop (from Charles Dickins, A Christmas Carol). Absinthe Suisette, 1888 Manhattan, and Brandy Sangaree.

Cash bar will be available 10 p.m. – Midnight.

Guests are encouraged to dress in formal/vintage style attire. Award for Best Mask.

Ticket pricing through November 20, 2021 - $40.00 per ticket/November 20, 2021 - November 30, 2021 - $50.00 per ticket/December 1, 2021 - December 4, 2021 - $60.00 per ticket. For tickets go to: wix.to/ZNGgTXT. 1 ticket required per guest. Must be 21 or over to attend.

Hosted by The Gallery at Gatewood.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit thegalleryatgatewood.com