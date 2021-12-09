Gatewood's Open Mic Night
to
The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
The Gallery at Gatewood
The Gallery at Gatewood
Gatewood's Open Mic Night
Join us at The Gallery at Gatewood on Main Street La Grange to show off your talent or just have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is Open Mic Night! Free Admission and Drink Specials! Must be 21 or over.
For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit thegalleryatgatewood.com
Info
The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs