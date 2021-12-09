Gatewood's Open Mic Night

to

The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Gatewood's Open Mic Night

Join us at The Gallery at Gatewood on Main Street La Grange to show off your talent or just have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is Open Mic Night! Free Admission and Drink Specials! Must be 21 or over.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit thegalleryatgatewood.com

Info

The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gatewood's Open Mic Night - 2021-12-09 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gatewood's Open Mic Night - 2021-12-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gatewood's Open Mic Night - 2021-12-09 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gatewood's Open Mic Night - 2021-12-09 17:00:00 ical