× Expand The Gallery at Gatewood Gatewood's Valentine Dinner

Gatewood Valentine’s Dinner for 2

Join us for a fine dining experience for 2 at The Gallery at Gatewood on Main Street in La Grange. Catered by Chef Sandra Gugliotta! A violinist will add to the romantic ambiance of the evening! Couples will choose from provided selections for a 3-course dinner and includes choice of wine or beer, will receive 2 souvenir wine glasses, and 1 long-stemmed rose. This event is part of the Valentine weekend in La Grange that includes the La Grange Chocolate Crawl and JD Shelburne Concert on Saturday, and bridal expo on Sunday. Make it a weekend getaway to Oldham County!

$130.00

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/