Gay Polo League’s Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

From rainbow goalposts to Bourbon toasts, more than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend the Gay Polo League’s Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament - Lexington on Saturday, September 6 at the Kentucky Horse Park. Founded in 2006 and marking its second year in the Horse Capital of the World, GPL is the world’s only LGBTQ polo league, with a network of players from 15 countries.

Six polo teams of four players each will take to the field, with every thrilling goal and galloping stride a testament to the team of remarkable athletes - both human and equine. The players bring skill, courage, and heart, and the horses bring speed, grace, and an unshakable spirit. Together, they create the magic of polo.

The action-packed schedule for Saturday, September 6, includes:Noon Gate Opens1:00 PM Bourbon Cup Polo Match2:00 PM Old Fashioned Cup Polo Match Maker’s Mark Divot Stomp3:30 PM Kentucky Hug Cup Polo MatchAn awards presentation will follow immediately after the final match

While the action takes place on the field, spectators will be treated to the whimsical and witty comedy of Lexington’s own Helena Handbasket (pronounced HELL n uh Handbasket), who will also emcee the event. People who know her lovingly call Helena “Mamaw” but most people know her as the one and only comedy queen with the voice of a choir boy past his adolescence. She is sure to bring fun with a saucy twist that you won't want to miss.

GPL’s illustrious tailgate installations are a showcase of fabulous and inventive creations, where ordinary tents are transformed into a creative masterpiece. Tailgate sponsors are encouraged to bring their most imaginative ideas, eye-catching designs, and picnic-perfect food and beverages to compete for the coveted VisitLEX “Best in Show” Tailgate award.

For more information visit gaypolo.com