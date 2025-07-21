Gazpacho Culinary Demo with Farm to Fork Catering

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park 1201 River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Gazpacho Culinary Demo with Farm to Fork Catering

Join Farm to Fork Catering for a culinary demo featuring gazpacho—the classic chilled soup that showcases the season’s best produce at its peak. Our guest chefs will guide you through the art of crafting this dish using locally grown, farm-fresh ingredients.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/event/gazpacho-culinary-demo-with-farm-to-fork-catering/

502-276-5404
