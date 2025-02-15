× Expand Gee Horton geehortonsquare - 1 Gee Horton, "Superpowers", 2024

Gee Horton - "Chapter 3, Be Home Before the Streetlights"

Visit KMAC Contemporary Art Museum to see Gee Horton's exhibition, "Chapter 3, Be Home Before the Streetlights", now through March 2nd. KMAC is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10AM - 5PM.

"Chapter 3, Be Home Before the Streetlights" is the third installment in a trilogy of exhibitions by Louisville born, Cincinnati based artist Gee Horton. Centering on moments from his past alongside present-day scenes inspired by his family in Louisville, his images, while deeply personal to his own experiences, also embody a universal quest for grace, rehabilitation, peace, and reconciliation. "Chapter 3" combines work from the past five years in photography, video, charcoal, graphite, and collage, with found objects and installations using materials from his family archives. Together, his work details his reflections on Black masculinity, generational memory, and his own reveries over childhood and youth.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org