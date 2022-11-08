× Expand Trivia Night at Dave & Buster's Geeks Who Drink

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night at Dave & Buster's - Louisville

Dave & Buster's Trivia Show, Powered by Geeks Who Drink at Dave & Buster's - Louisville!

Modeled after pub quizzes in Ireland and the U.K., Geeks Who Drink is an authentic homegrown trivia quiz. It’s a great way to drink with friends, without burning brain cells. And it’s where useless knowledge means everything.

Our quizzes cover everything from Hungary to The Hunger Games, from science to sports, from the Billboard Hot 100 to Better Call Saul.

Each quiz consists of seven rounds of eight questions each, in a variety of formats, including audio and visual rounds.

Teams can be up to six players, so bring your smartest friends (or some likable dummies)—or come solo. We can always help you join a team!

Winning teams get bar cash and other prizes, depending on the venue. Bonus questions sprinkled throughout the quiz will net you additional goodies. But mostly it’s about establishing your dominance—or at least pleasantly surprising yourself. You’re into that, right?

For more information call 303-532-4737 ext. 806 or visit geekswhodrink.com