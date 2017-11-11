GEMS (Girls in Engineering, Math and Science) Outreach event

Spend the day at UK with STEM professionals participating in fun, hands-on activities! Each year, since 2005, girls from all over Kentucky have visited the University of Kentucky for a one day event to explore the fun behind STEM! GEMS is a collaboration between the University of Kentucky and the Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road Council.

The cost for Girl Scouts is $10, Non-Girl Scouts: $15, Registered Adults: $5 and Non-registered adults: $10.

For more information visit engr.uky.edu/gems

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506 View Map
859-257-8042
