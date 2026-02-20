× Expand Gene Watson Gene Watson

Gene Watson at Renfro Valley

Get ready for a night of pure country gold! 💎 Gene Watson is bringing his Fourteen Carat Mind Tour to #RenfroValley on March 21, 2026! We’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of his legendary #1 hit, and you won’t want to miss it. 🎤✨

🎟 https://bit.ly/GeneWatson26

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events