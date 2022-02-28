Genealogy Research in Western Kentucky

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

Browning Genealogy chronicles obituaries and local history from counties in Southern Indiana, Northwestern Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois. The Browning Genealogy staff continues adding new entries to the database on a daily basis, including obituaries from 11 counties in Indiana, as well as two counties in Illinois and 15 counties in Kentucky. The Foundation continues Mr. Browning's legacy through preservation, education, community engagement, and outreach.

This FREE webinar will help family historians and genealogical researchers learn how to access and utilize the resources available through the Browning Genealogy Foundation.

