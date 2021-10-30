VIRTUAL ---- Genealogy Tea & Sympathy: Researching Western Kentucky Families

Genealogy Tea & Sympathy: Researching Western Kentucky Families

Is a Kentucky Ancestor eluding you? Sometimes you just need to talk to someone who understands! Join our group discussion and bring your genealogy challenges to unlock the past. If you have questions about which source to use next, what terms like “proof standard” mean, or even how to involve the next generation in your family’s history, KHS can help.

Our virtual meet-up gathers the fifth Saturday of the month, and we welcome all research levels – let’s learn from each other’s experiences! Even if we can’t offer a solution, we promise to share it all over a cup of tea, with plenty of sympathy.

Tea Topics for 2021 – Regional Research! The topic for October is Researching Western Kentucky Families. Past events for the year have been recorded and will be available via YouTube.

This month’s special guest: Nancy Richey from Western Kentucky University!

This virtual edition of Genealogy Tea & Sympathy is free for all to attend. Please preregister by calling the KHS Ref Desk at 502.782.8080 or email khsrefdesk@ky.gov. Once registration is complete, you will receive a Zoom meeting invitation for the event.

For more information call 502.782.8080