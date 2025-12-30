Genetic Genealogy Virtual Event

Unlocking your ancestry: Introduction to DNA-Based Genetic Genealogy featuring Richard Hill

Genetic Genealogy Today

Review the basics of genetic genealogy, the three major test types, and the offerings of five leading companies. Learn the key factors that impact your results and compare each company's strengths, limitations, and favorite features. See some third-party tools you can use to extract even more information from DNA test results.

About Richard Hill...

Richard Hill was the first adoptee to identify his birth family through genetic genealogy DNA testing. This was so remarkable at the time that his story was later told on the front page of The Wall Street Journal. To share what he learned with other adoptees and genealogists, he created the DNA Testing Adviser website in 2008. It was the first major independent website on the subject that was not created by a testing company. Over the next 13 years, he educated thousands of readers and answered a regular flood of individual questions. Wishing to reduce his workload at age 75, he sold that website and the similarly named Facebook page in August 2021. A few months later, he created the DNA Favorites website (https://www.dnafavorites.com/).

For more information call 502-589-1776.