A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University Theater
A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a musical comedy by Robert L. Freedman. Come watch as a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm and a dash of murder.
For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/academics/programs/theatre-dance/upcoming-productions/
