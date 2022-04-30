Geoffrey Asmus at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Geoffrey Asmus

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees.

Geoffrey has performed at ‘Just For Laughs in Montreal as a ‘New Face’ and was also featured on FOX’s ‘Laughs’ and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. Geoffrey has opened for Dave Attell, Dan Soder, Fortune Feimster, Sam Morrill, Daniel Sloss, Joe List and Aparna Nancherla among others. He headlines comedy clubs nationwide

In 2021 he released his first album “Prodigal Little Bitch” through 800 Lb Gorilla Records and it went to #1 on iTunes.

But no matter where he performs Geoffrey never makes eye contact, which is a blessing for all.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information call 502-742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events