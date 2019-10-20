George C. Wolfe: At Home on Broadway

The Capital City is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Frankfort native George C. Wolfe. His achievements are many, including writing and directing both on Broadway and in film, for which he has received numerous awards and for his other work in the Arts and Humanities.

an Honorary Banquet will be held in the atrium of the Clark History Center, 100 West Broadway Street, where Mr. Wolfe will be recognized by state and local dignitaries, friends, and participants in the theater for his outstanding national achievements.

For more information call (502) 696-0607 or visit capitalcitymuseum.com