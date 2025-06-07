George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville

to

Madisonville, KY Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Author Stephen M. Vest will discuss and sign "George Graham Vest: The Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend" at a regular meeting of the Hopkins County Historical Society. The event will take place at Hopkins County Government Center (56 N Main St, Madisonville) and it is open to the public.

For more information call 502.320.9294. 

Info

Madisonville, KY Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
History, Talks & Readings
5023209294
to
Google Calendar - George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 ical