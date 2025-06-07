George Graham Vest comes to Madisonville

× Expand Acclaim Press GeorgeGrahamVest_dj-work George Graham Vest (1830-1904) is credited with coining the phrase "Dog is Man's Best Friend," but he was much more.

Author Stephen M. Vest will discuss and sign "George Graham Vest: The Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend" at a regular meeting of the Hopkins County Historical Society. The event will take place at Hopkins County Government Center (56 N Main St, Madisonville) and it is open to the public.

For more information call 502.320.9294.