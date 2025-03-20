George Graham Vest: The Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend

George Graham Vest: The Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend

George Graham Vest, founder of one of Owensboro's first newspapers, served in the U.S. Senate for 24 years and is credited with the creation of protection of Yellowstone. He is best remember for his "Tribute to a Dog," a speech he gave in Warrenburg, Missouri, in a case between two neighbors over the death of a prized hunting dog.

