George Graham Vest: Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

George Graham Vest was a 24-year U.S. Senator credited with the establishment of Yellowstone Park, but best remembered for his "Tribute to A Dog," a closing argument in case where one neighbor killed the other neighbor's prized hunting dog.

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center 215 Sutton Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
History, Talks & Readings
