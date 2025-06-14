George Graham Vest: Life and Times of Dog's Best Friend

to

Old Forester's Paristown Hall 724 Brent St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

George Graham Vest was a 24-year U.S. Senator credited with the establishment of Yellowstone Park, but best remembered for his "Tribute to A Dog," a closing argument in case where one neighbor killed the other neighbor's prized hunting dog.

Saturday, June 14, Kentucky Bookfair: Louisville Edition, Parishtown Center, Louisville, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information about the book visit shopkentuckymonthly.com/products/the-life-and-times-of-dogs-best-friend

Info

History, Talks & Readings
to
