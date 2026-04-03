× Expand Brian Cushing George Rogers Clark: Service, Hardship, and Legacy in the Early American West

George Rogers Clark: Service, Hardship, and Legacy in the Early American West

Leading a Virginia State military force during the Revolutionary War, George Rogers Clark (1752 – 1818) secured a region West of the Appalachian Mountains from British control for the United States. Despite this early success, Clark’s later life was marred by financial difficulties, slanderous rumors, and an international scandal. This presentation will unpack the complicated and often nearly unbelievable details of this uniquely American story from the early days of the founding of the United States.

This is the second program in the With Liberty & Justice For All speaker series created by the Shelby County Historical Society and the Countdown to USA 250! Committee. This program will be presented by Brian Cushing. Brian served as a volunteer at Historic Locust Grove, the last home of George Rogers Clark, from 1999, and later as Program Director. There, he had the opportunity over a period of years to take a deep dive into documentation related to George Rogers Clark and his complex, sometimes almost unbelievable, life. Cushing served as Executive Director of the Shelby County Historical Society from 2021-2023, at which time he became Historic District Coordinator for the City of Shelbyville. He lives in Pleasureville, KY with his wife Amy, and they are the hosts of The Victorian Barroom on YouTube.

The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution, Isaac Shelby Chapter), the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. and the Shelby County Public Library are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society to present this program, held at the Carnegie Library Center. These 250th programs were made possible by a generous anonymous donor.

Programs are free and open to the public.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!

For more information call (502) 513-5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org