George Washington's Birthday with Historian Dr. Gary Gregg

Join KHS and historian Dr. Gary Gregg, as he shares excerpts from his upcoming biography, George Washington — Citizen, Soldier, Statesman. Bring your own lunch and learn about George Washington’s formative experiences as a young military officer, his personal virtues, and his significance as a founder of the nation. As a bonus, you’ll have the opportunity to view the 1798 survey map drawn by George Washington, illustrating the property he once owned in present-day Grayson County, Kentucky, on display from KHS’s collections!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov