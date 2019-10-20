George Wolfe at Home on Broadway - Interview

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

George Wolfe Broadway and Film Legend appears at the Grand Theatre October 20 at 3:30PM for an exclusive interview by the Frankfort native. The interview is part of Wolfe’s visit to his hometown where he is also honored by a banquet at the Kentucky History Center.

Tickets for the Interview are $40 and $25 and are now on sale.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Talks & Readings
502.352.7469
