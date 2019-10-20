× Expand Source: Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America George C. Wolfe - Tony Awards - Red Carpet

George Wolfe at Home on Broadway - Interview

George Wolfe Broadway and Film Legend appears at the Grand Theatre October 20 at 3:30PM for an exclusive interview by the Frankfort native. The interview is part of Wolfe’s visit to his hometown where he is also honored by a banquet at the Kentucky History Center.

Tickets for the Interview are $40 and $25 and are now on sale.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org