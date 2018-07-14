Georgetown and Scott County Airfest
Aircraft demonstrations, helicopter rides and pilot meet and greets. Fun for whole family!
For more information call (866) 863-6320 or visit airfestky.com
Georgetown Scott Co. Regional Airport 6206 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
May 30, 2018
May 31, 2018
June 1, 2018
June 2, 2018
June 3, 2018
June 4, 2018
