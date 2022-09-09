Georgetown Horse Festival
Georgetown, Kentucky Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Georgetown Horse Festival, Georgetown, KY
Georgetown Horse Festival will be held on September 9-11, 2022. It will feature amusement Rides, horse show/games, grand parade, pet parade, craft vendors, food vendors, and more. Hours: Fri 4pm-10pm; Sat 11am-9pm; Sun 11am-5pm
For more information, please visit festivalofthehorse.org/
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family