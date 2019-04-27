× Expand Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Georgetown Kite & Culture Festival

Georgetown Kite and Culture Festival

The Georgetown Kite and Culture Festival takes place on April 27 and 28 on the grounds of the historic Cardome Center. Sponsored by the Georgetown Rotary, the festival is a celebration of international cultures paired with exciting food, live music, cultural demonstrations and kite flying. The focus of the festival is on the fun and joy of children flying kites. Bounce games and small group performances will also take place, under the awning of the famous Black Barn.

For more information visit georgetownkitefest.com