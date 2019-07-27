Georgetown's Party in the Park

Celebrate summertime with live music, food and drinks during Georgetown, KY’s Party in the Park concert series. Downtown Georgetown’s Royal Spring Park invites the public on Saturday, June 29 for a fun and free evening featuring the talented Usual Suspects band. The party starts at 7pm and ends when the crowd goes quiet.

For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com