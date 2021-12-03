Georgetown Youth Ballet Debuts "The Nutcracker"

× Expand Angelica South The Nutcracker: United Fine Arts Academy

GEORGETOWN, KY— The United Fine Arts Academy presents the holiday favorite: The Nutcracker after the heartbreak of COVID restrictions canceled last year's production two weeks before opening night. Back with many of the original cast and then some, Marie, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum fairy and a colorful confection of dancers are eager to perform.

The Nutcracker will be presented for eight shows over the weekends of December 3-5 and 10-12 at the United Fine Arts Academy's Performing Arts Stage in Georgetown. Show times for both weekends are 6 p.m. on Fridays, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are $12 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under/seniors 65 plus. Purchase online in advance via: www.27809.danceticketing.com or at the door 30 minutes ahead of each show. The United Fine Arts Academy Performing Arts Stage is located at 101 Kaden Lane in Georgetown.

For more information call 231-632-2329 or visit 27809.danceticketing.com/