Georgetown250 Celebration Launch

The Museum will lead the launch of Georgetown’s celebration. It will have special activities especially related to Georgetown’s pre-history. From 11 am until 2 pm, there will be an exhibition on Georgetown and Scott County’s pre-history, scavenger hunts for children with prizes awarded. The exhibit will include fossils found in the area. The scavenger hunt will be looking for objects within the museum. Prizes will be awarded when each searcher completes finding the objects on the list.

For more information call 502-868-7585.