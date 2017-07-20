Germans in Louisville Lecture

You may be surprised to know, the largest immigrant group to arrive in Louisville, KY in the 19th & early 20th century's was the Germans. C. Robert & Victoria Ullrich, editors & contributors to Germans in Louisville, are both Louisville natives & lifelong residents - they will lecture on their historical findings. The narrative is the 1st history written about Germans in Louisville since 1873.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org