Germans in Louisville Lecture

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Germans in Louisville Lecture

You may be surprised to know, the largest immigrant group to arrive in Louisville, KY in the 19th & early 20th century's was the Germans. C. Robert & Victoria Ullrich, editors & contributors to Germans in Louisville, are both Louisville natives & lifelong residents - they will lecture on their historical findings. The narrative is the 1st history written about Germans in Louisville since 1873.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings

(502) 636-5023

