Gestures of Searching: Panel Discussion in Conjunction and Closing Reception - KMAC

Gestures of Searching: Panel Discussion in Conjunction and Closing Reception

Please join us on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 2:30 - 5:00 PM for a Panel Discussion and Closing Reception, free and open to the public.

The Panel Discussion, themed Gestures of Searching, will feature artists Liora Kaplan, Kia Celeste, Denise Furnish, Bette Levy, and Josh Sachs. The artists will discuss how the core use of found objects and materials functions within their respective art practices.

Immediately following the panel discussion is a closing reception with light bites and refreshments for our exhibitions The Lighthouse is Dark Between Flashes, Search and Rescue, Holding Pattern, and Korea Fiber Art 2023 Louisville.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
