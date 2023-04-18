Let's Get Craftin' April: Light Bulb Hot Air Balloons (Goshen)
Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
Light Bulb Hot Air Balloons (Goshen)
Let's Get Craftin' April: Light Bulb Hot Air Balloons (Goshen)
A class for adults only. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch
as they create decorative hot air balloons out of light bulbs.
4/18 & 4/27
For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
