Let's Get Craftin' April: Light Bulb Hot Air Balloons (Goshen)

FREE

A class for adults only. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch

as they create decorative hot air balloons out of light bulbs.

4/18 & 4/27

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/