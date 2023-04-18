Let's Get Craftin' April: Light Bulb Hot Air Balloons (Goshen)

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014

FREE

A class for adults only. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch

as they create decorative hot air balloons out of light bulbs.

4/18 & 4/27

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents
502.228.1852
