Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish - Crestwood Branch
Let's Get Craftin'! Adults only
6720 KY-146
Crestwood, KY 40014
Join the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.
For more information, please call 502.241.1108 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
