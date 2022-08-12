Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish - Crestwood Branch

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014

Join the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.

For more information, please call 502.241.1108 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.241.1108
