Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish - Crestwood Branch

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Let's Get Craftin'! Adults only

Oldham County Public Library

6720 KY-146

Crestwood, KY 40014

Free

Join the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.

For more information, please call 502.241.1108 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/