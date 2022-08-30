Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch
to
Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Public Library
Let's Get Craftin’!
Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch
Join the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.
For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Parents, Workshops