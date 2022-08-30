Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch

to

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014

Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch

Join the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.228.1852
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch - 2022-08-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch - 2022-08-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch - 2022-08-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch - 2022-08-30 18:00:00 ical