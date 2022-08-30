× Expand Oldham County Public Library Let's Get Craftin’!

Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – Goshen Branch

Join the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/