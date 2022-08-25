Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch

Join the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 ical