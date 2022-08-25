Let's Get Craftin’! August Edition: How to Make a Suncatcher Jellyfish – La Grange Branch
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Let's Get Craftin’!
Join the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch, to learn how to make an adorable suncatcher jellyfish using a terra cotta pot, beads, sea glass and other materials. For adults only.
For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Crafts, Parents, Workshops