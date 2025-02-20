× Expand Art by Mahayla Mounce When We Get Good Again by James McLindon at Flashback Theater Co.

When We Get Good Again at Flashback Theatre

by James McLindon

Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin

Flashback Theater Co, 209 East Mount Vernon St.

February 20-23, 2025

Poor but brilliant college student Tracy needs straight A’s to get into a top law school that will forgive her mountain of academic debt so she can be a lawyer for the poor. With the economic odds stacked against her, she tries to rationalize her job writing term papers for wealthy students. But she’s not sure she can do it. When We Get Good Again explores the current age in which personal integrity seems to be eroding before our eyes, and each day seems to bring new headlines about politicians who lie as naturally as they breathe and parents who buy their child’s admission into the college of their choice. In a world of privilege and deprivation, is it still immoral to cheat in order to level a playing field that is already supposed to be flat?

This production contains explicit language and brief reference of attempted suicide.

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/events/when-we-get-good-again/://