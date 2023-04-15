× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Let’s Get Growing: Session 2 of 4 – Spring – Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop

Let’s Get Growing: Session 2 of 4 – Spring – Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop

$40 - $50 per person

Join Emma Stidham, mom, wife, and horticulturist with more than 15 years of experience in vegetable gardening, public gardens, and retail sales at Yew Dell Gardens as they continue their Vegetable Garden Planning series. Each quarter focuses on timely topics to get your garden from. start to finish; for Spring, Emma will highlight bed preparation, soil and fertilizer information, planting techniques, and pests in the garden.

Note that each workshop has a separate registration fee.

For Summer, learn about succession plantings, trellising ideas, harvesting and processing the yields, and additional pests in the garden.

Finally for Fall, wrap-up with garden clean-up and preparation for next season, cover/winter crops, and an overall garden recap.

Keep an eye out for notice about registering for additional sessions. Attend all four, and you’ll be rewarded with a plant from their gardens!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/