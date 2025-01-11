× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Get ready to get low at our Get Low Silent Disco! On January 11th, we'll be spinning iconic hip hop tracks on two channels with OG hits on Red and newer bangers on Green.

Get Low Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

To the window!!! To the wall(s of Butchertown Brewing)!!! Get ready to get low at our Get Low Silent Disco! On January 11th, we'll be spinning iconic hip hop tracks on two channels with OG hits on Red and newer bangers on Green. Plus, we'll round things out with some classic decades hits on Blue. Come on out to our newest venue and see just how low you can go!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/91940-get-low-silent-disco-at-butchertown-brewing