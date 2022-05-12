VIRTUAL: Getting a Good Start, Things I Wish I'd Known about Genealogical Research Before I Began

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

Getting a Good Start, Things I Wish I'd Known about Genealogical Research Before I Began

During this lecture, participants will learn: things to consider before and during research, the three R's of genealogical research, and how to begin.

A graduate of Berea College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Cynthia Maharrey also holds a certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University. You can learn more about Cynthia Maharrey at www.nameplacedate.com.

For more information visit kygs.org/what-we-do/educational-events/event/2022/05/12/getting-a-good-start-things-i-wish-i-d-known-about-genealogical-research-before-i-began/357323