Art by CJ Bloomer Getting and Spending by Michael Chepiga, Directed by Sommer Schoch, brought to you by Title Sponsor Weichert Realtors

Getting and Spending

by Michael Chepiga

October 16-26, 2025

Directed by Sommer Schoch

at Flashback Theater Co.

A brilliant and beautiful investment banker makes illegal profits of eighteen million dollars from insider trading and uses it to build housing for the homeless. Shortly before her trial, she ferrets out the foremost criminal attorney of the era to persuade him to abandon his retirement in a Kentucky monastery to defend her. This play is about them: their struggles with themselves, with each other, with the law and with her unusual defense.

Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, October 16th, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 17th, 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, October 19th, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, October 24th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25th, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 26th, 2:30 p.m.

*Due to the Moonlight Festival downtown, street parking will not be available on Friday, October 17th. The parking lot on East Mt. Vernon St. will be open for patrons to park.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Getting and Spending can be purchased online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/fbtheater/getting-and-spending-by-michael-chepiga, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

Venue Information

Flashback Theater Co.

209A E. Mt Vernon St.

Somerset, KY

This production takes place at Flashback’s Administrative Offices, which have been transformed into an intimate performance venue. 41 seats, including accessible seating are available at each performance. Parking is available on the streets or in the lot on East Mt. Vernon St.

For more information call 6064250145 or visit flashbacktheater.co/events/getting-and-spending/