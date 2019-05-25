Getting Started with Poetry at the Kentucky Folk Art Center

The Kentucky Folk Art Center will host the “Getting Started with Poetry” workshop, Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The instructor for the class is Tasha Cotter of Lexington, where she works in higher education and serves as the president of the Kentucky State Poetry Society. She is the author of several books of poetry, including “Some Churches,” “The Aqua Notebook” and three chapbooks. Her work has appeared in journals such as Contrary Magazine, NANO fiction and Thrush.

Participants in the class will read poetry, do free writing, develop new works of poetry and discuss aspects of poetic structure such as word choice and poetic forms. The class will also discuss poetry reading lists, literary journals and video poetry.

Participants must be 18 or older and should bring writing materials to the class. There is no fee for the class, but registration is required.

To register for the workshop, contact KFAC administrative coordinator Tammy Stone at t.stone@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2204.

For more information call 606-783-2204 or visit moreheadstate.edu/kfac