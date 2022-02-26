× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Getting Started Workshop- Obtaining Equipment and Bees— with Joel Gonia

- Bees typically arrive in April and May so now is a good time to make sure you have all of your equipment and supplies ready to go. If you haven’t already purchased your equipment, this seminar will identify all options and allow you to make an informed decision on what equipment is best for your apiary.

- All age groups and beekeeping experience levels are welcome. This is a demonstration on this specific topic with opportunities for Q&A directly with an experienced beekeeper.

$25/person, $35/2 people/ $50 Group of 3, kids 10 and under are free.

