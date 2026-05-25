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Getz Museum Bourbon & Cigars 2026

Join the Getz Museum of Bourbon History in Bardstown as we celebrate National Bourbon Week and commemorate the 200th anniversary of our historic home, Spalding Hall!

What to Expect:

Premium Bourbon Experience: Sip with three distinguished cohost distilleries: Cox’s Creek, Old SteelHouse, and Limestone Branch. Each ticket includes 2 premium bourbon tastings from our co-hosting distilleries.

🍢 Gourmet Catering: Far beyond simple appetizers, enjoy small plates of gourmet items including a selection of fine cheeses, fresh breads and pastries, and a variety of smoked meat and fish.

💨 Premium Cigars: Complimentary premium Caribbean cigars and heritage choices courtesy of Evergreen Liquors.

🎶 Live Outdoor Music: Featuring an exclusive performance by 3-DEEP!

🏛️ Exclusive Access & Museum Revamp: Wander through the Getz Museum of Bourbon History to see our new vision in motion, including the exciting revamp project led by Sean Ellis.

🎁 Auction & Prizes: Kick off a great week with exclusive prizes and more. Auction Feature: Bid on exclusive single barrel releases and historical artifacts!

Whether you are a dedicated bourbon aficionado or simply looking for an unforgettable night under the stars in the Bourbon Capital of the World, this limited-capacity celebration offers the perfect blend of history, music, and indulgence.

To ensure an incredible experience for all attendees, capacity is strictly limited to 250 guests. Tickets are $100 in advance and will increase to $125 at the door (pending availability).

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (EST)

Venue: Spalding Hall Lawn / Getz Museum of Bourbon History

Please click the More Info button to the right to secure your tickets. Cheers to another 200 years!

For more information call (502) 348-2999 or visit getzmuseum.com