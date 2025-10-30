Ghost Tour at Waveland
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
The Ghost Tour at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington, Kentucky, offers an immersive experience into the site's haunted history. Guided by candlelight, visitors explore the antebellum mansion and its surroundings, learning about the spirits of the Bryan family and other historical figures believed to linger there.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov