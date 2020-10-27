× Expand Photo credit, Tim Miller Steve Wiser book, Haunted Houses of Louisville

Ghostly Tales with Steve Wiser at the Peterson-Dumesnil House

The Peterson-Dumesnil House will host local author and historian Steve Wiser for an evening of tales about Louisville’s historic and haunted homes on Tuesday, October 27th at 6:30pm. The free, 45-minute virtual event will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page and will include an interactive Q&A session with Steve, as well as Halloween-themed giveaways for viewers.

During the presentation, Steve will visit different parts of the House and grounds as he shares ghostly tales from around Louisville. The program will highlight the legend of “The Lady in White,” who has been observed for decades, looking after and caring for the Peterson-Dumesnil House. An ethereal photograph of the Peterson-Dumesnil House taken by Tim Miller graces the cover of Steve Wiser’s book, Haunted Houses of Louisville.