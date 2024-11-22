× Expand Spotlight Giants

Step into a world of wonder and imagination with Giants in the Sky, presented by our youngest stars at Spotlight Acting School. Performed by students aged 4-11, this enchanting play by Beat by Beat Press takes the audience on a magical adventure above the clouds, where the giants live. The story explores themes of friendship, bravery, and the importance of home, all wrapped in a whimsical narrative that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Our young performers bring this delightful tale to life with enthusiasm and heart, showcasing their budding talents through lively songs, charming characters, and a story that’s as uplifting as it is entertaining. Whether you're young or just young at heart, Giants in the Sky is sure to inspire and delight. Join us for an unforgettable journey high above the earth, where giants walk, and dreams take flight. Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss this family-friendly production that’s perfect for kids and adults alike!

Check website for showtimes.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com