The Gifts of Attention with Wren Smith at My Old Kentucky Home

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Writer, Simone Weil, once said that absolute attention is prayer. Wren Smith added that it’s also magic.

Join Bernheim’s own Interpretive Programs Manager, Wren Smith at My Old Kentucky Home for “The Gifts of Attention,” where she will bring her diminutive faerie creations for an exploration into the gifts that unfold when we are attentive to the natural world. During this special evening, Wren will lead a discussion on the gifts and the art of attentiveness and a magical miniature faerie dance.

Admission to “The Gifts of Attention” is FREE of charge and will fill on a first come first served basis with several showings each day (December 8 and December 15) between 6 – 9 p.m.

Event takes place in the Magnolia Room of Matt’s Cabin across from the Visitors Center. Access is available from the main parking lot.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

502-955-8512
